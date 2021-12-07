FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.73. FS Development Corp. II shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 58,216 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSII. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in FS Development Corp. II by 357.7% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,513,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,588 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 147.3% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 371,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 221,014 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.