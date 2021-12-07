FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.02 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

