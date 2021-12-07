FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55).

VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

