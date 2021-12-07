FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

BBL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,478 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,915,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4,541.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 771,809 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

