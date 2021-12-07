FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on LSI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

LSI stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. Life Storage has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.