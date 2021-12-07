FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Outokumpu Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

