FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greencore Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

GNCGY stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

