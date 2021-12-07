Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

GAMB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,607. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

