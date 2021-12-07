GAMEE Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $39.65 million and $3.06 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,266.11 or 1.00185351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00076539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

