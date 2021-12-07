GameStop (GME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GameStop stock opened at $167.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.08 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

