Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.46

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.46 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 31.80 ($0.42). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 32.40 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,324,788 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

