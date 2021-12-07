GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in GAN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $9.68 on Friday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $408.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

