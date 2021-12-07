Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 1,547 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IT stock opened at $307.42 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

