Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,740,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,935,000 after purchasing an additional 298,313 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 383,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

