Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.70. 195,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $397.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

