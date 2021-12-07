Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $30.92 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $30,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

