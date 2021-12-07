Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $67.49 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $67,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.75. 32,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.60. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

