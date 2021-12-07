Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $50,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 60.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 565,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after acquiring an additional 214,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.