Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.26

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and traded as low as $56.35. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 19,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

