George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.85

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$128.85 and traded as high as C$139.66. George Weston shares last traded at C$139.03, with a volume of 169,502 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

Get George Weston alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.