Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 10.7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 489,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,684,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Gevo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.