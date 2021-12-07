GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 827,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,815. GH Research has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of GH Research worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
