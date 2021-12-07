GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 827,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,815. GH Research has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of GH Research worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

