GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GHRS traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 827,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,815. GH Research has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GH Research stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

