Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gitlab Company Profile
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
