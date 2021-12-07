Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Get Gitlab alerts:

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.