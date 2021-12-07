Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:GLT opened at $17.64 on Friday. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $785.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

