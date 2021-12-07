Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 25,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

