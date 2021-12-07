GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.26

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

