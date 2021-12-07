GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.30

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 2088051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

