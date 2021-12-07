Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 421,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

