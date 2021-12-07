Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 857,074 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 2,974.1% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 645,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after buying an additional 624,560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $15,825,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,473,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,739 shares of company stock worth $8,681,743.

Several research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.