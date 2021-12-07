Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 132.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950 shares of company stock worth $162,230. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

