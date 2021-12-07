Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 73.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.