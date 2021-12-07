Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 71.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $351.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.