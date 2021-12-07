Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 2,577 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $475,399.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.53. The stock had a trading volume of 101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,114.12, a PEG ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

