Goodman Financial Corp Has $3.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

