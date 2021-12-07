Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GDP. Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP remained flat at $$22.93 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 235,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,360. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

