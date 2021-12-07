GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 12.9%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) shares shot up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 273,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 801,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$218.06 million and a PE ratio of -15.22.

In related news, Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,200.

About GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

