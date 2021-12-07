Grace & White Inc. NY Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

