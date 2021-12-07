Grace & White Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CHS were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHSCM stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. CHS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

