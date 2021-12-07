Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties makes up about 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.74% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100,379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of INN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $994.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

