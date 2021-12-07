Graviocoin 1-Day Volume Tops $160.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00316360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.