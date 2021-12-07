Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 2,197 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 1.85% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,345,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,694,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000.

NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

