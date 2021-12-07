Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

