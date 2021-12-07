Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

