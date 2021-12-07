Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

