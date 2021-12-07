Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €30.16 ($33.89) and last traded at €30.40 ($34.16). Approximately 34,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.83 ($34.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLJ shares. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Grenke in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Grenke alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.