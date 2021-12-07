Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

HAE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,752. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.22.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

