Hakka.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130,043.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $130,043.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00211257 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 339,285,026 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.