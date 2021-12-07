Halfords Group plc (HFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HFD opened at GBX 367 ($4.87) on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HFD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.37) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.