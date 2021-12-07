Halfords Group plc (HLFDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 7th

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
Halfords Group stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $12.06.
About Halfords Group
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.