Halfords Group plc (HLFDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 7th

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Halfords Group stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

